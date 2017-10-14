Watford Rebukes Isaac Success After Affair with Prostitutes, Police Arrest

English Premier League, Watford Football Club have scolded Nigeria’s Isaac Success following is conduct after an angry bust-up with four prostitutes who he accused of cheating him out of £2,000

The 21-year-old striker, who is currently injured, was detained by police last month after four prostitutes at an hotel in Hertfordshire reported that Isaac Success was demanding £2,000 back(the money he wired to their account) after he downed two bottles of Baileys and then flopped in bed.

On Friday www.bbc.com reported that Watford coach, Marco Silver had handed a strict warning to his footballers literately using success as a ‘scapegoat’ making reference to the case which put the player and the club into an ugly spotlight.

He said, “He needs to be careful – everyone needs to be careful – and know the right way,” said the Portuguese Silva.

“Everybody at the club knows the rules and their obligations as a professional.”

“What we are talking about is one situation in September,” added Silva, who refused to reveal whether Watford would discipline the Nigerian striker.

One would hope that Success who joined the Hornets for a then club-record fee of £12.5m from Spanish club Granada in August 2016, signing a five-year contract would adhere to the warning as his future with the club maybe put on the line.

Isaac success has yet to future for the Premier League side this season. He managed just one goal from 19 games last season, netting against Bournemouth over a year ago. However, he now faces eight weeks out with injury following a knee injury sustained in training.

“We expect six to eight weeks,” said Silva. “It’s a knee injury, a problem he had in one session here.”

“It was a normal situation and looked nothing special at that moment but after examinations, the problem is bigger and now we need to wait for him.”

Success’ sole appearance for Watford this season came as a second-half substitute in their 3-2 defeat by Bristol City in the Carabao Cup in August