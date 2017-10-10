Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco Set For World Cup

Tuesday , 10 October 2017
Tunisia, Senegal and Morocco are well placed to complete in November the five-nation African line-up for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria and Egypt secured places at the weekend with home victories over Zambia and Congo Brazzaville respectively, leaving eight countries hunting the other three slots.

Tunisia or the Democratic Republic of Congo will qualify from Group A and Morocco or the Ivory Coast from Group C.

All four Group D teams — Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and South Africa — can win the mini-league.

AFP sport analyses the Africa zone qualifying competition ahead of the final fixtures between November 6 and 14:

Group A

 

