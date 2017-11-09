Tottenham’s Kane Fit For Arsenal Clash – Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur hotshot Harry Kane will be fit to face arch-rivals Arsenal on November 18 , manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Wednesday .

Kane sustained a knock during Spurs’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend and withdrew from the England squad for their friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

But in a boost for Tottenham’s fans, Pochettino says Kane will be fit to line up at the Emirates Stadium after the international break.

“Harry Kane is OK,” Pochettino told reporters at the launch of a book about his time at Spurs, ‘Brave New World’, at the club’s training base in Enfield, north London.

“You can see in the last game he received a kick to his knee, but he will be available for the next game.”

Kane has scored six goals in his last six games against Arsenal, who trail third-place Spurs by four points in the Premier League table.

AFP