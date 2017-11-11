Senegal Beat South Africa To Qualify For 2018 FIFA World Cup

South Africa’s defender Dean Furman (L) fights for the ball with Senegal’s midfielder Sadio Mane during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Africa Group D qualifying football match between South Africa and Senegal. PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP

English Premier League pair Diafra Sakho and Sadio Mane played key roles as Senegal defeated South Africa 2-0 in Polokwane Friday to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

West Ham striker Sakho opened the scoring off a pass from Liverpool attacker Mane and both were involved in the move that led to a Thamsanqa Mkhize own-goal before half-time.

Victory gave Senegal an uncatchable five-point lead over Burkina Faso and Cape Verde in Group D with one round left.

