Ronaldo Scores 50th Champions League Goal

Portugal and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break records in Europe.

The latest from the 32-year-old, the highest goal scorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League, was his 50th goal in the competition at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Ronaldo reached the milestone on Tuesday when he scored a penalty during Real’s clash against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in Spain.

Since the 2009/10 season, when he signed for the Whites, no one has scored more goals at home in the Champions League.

The Portuguese captain is followed closely by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi who has 47 goals and Karim Benzema who has scored 23 goals.

His maiden Champions League goal on home soil was in 2009 against Olympique Marseille while his most creative campaign was the 2015/16 season when he found the net 11 times at the Bernabéu en route to lifting the Undécima