Rivers United embark on road shows for fans’ mobilisation

The media department of Rivers United football club on Monday, June 26 embarked on a road show as part of activities to drum up support for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club.

The road show was also aimed at selling the philosophy, ideology and objectives of the football club to as well as bringing it closer to the people of Rivers State as well as those resident/doing business in the vicinity.

Elekahia, Stadium Road, Aba Road, Olu Obasanjo Road and the famous Ikoku market were just some of the areas of Port Harcourt visited by the team during the road show.

Some other areas of Port Harcourt visited by the media team were Mile One market, Diobu, Moscow Road, Lagos Street, Bernard Carr Street, Old GRA, Aggrey Road, Bonny Street, Victoria Street, Bende Street and other areas of the old Port Harcourt Township.

Some of the inhabitants of the city who spoke to the media team during the show expressed delight at the project while also revealing that they were previously unaware of most of the activities of the football club.

Most of them promised to attend the club’s 2017 CAF Confederation Cup game against Tunisian outfit, Club Africain on Sunday, July 2 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

They also expressed intent towards subsequently attending matches played by the club in the NPFL and other domestic competitions.

Meanwhile, the media department of the club will present free branded tee shirts to the first 100 fans who turn up for the club’s CAF Confederation Cup game against Club Africain this Sunday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

Plans have also been intensified by the media team to embark on an aggressive media outreach on electronic and print media this week ahead of Sunday’s game versus Club Africain.

The media team of Rivers United FC will hold another road show on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

