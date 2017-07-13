PSG Fans Flock To Welcome Dani Alves In Paris

Dani Alves has completed a surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain and was given a warm welcome at the club on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Brazilian defender surprisingly signed a two-year contract with the Parisian club following his release by Juventus.

The Brazilian had seemed likely to link up with his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Alves spent four years under Guardiola in Spain, winning the Champions League twice in that time, but a reunion never materialised.

Reacting to his move to the Ligue 1 side, he said: “It is a great pleasure being here, it is a great pleasure to share the same dreams and it is a great pleasure to play for a high-level team like the Paris Saint-Germain. I think that we will have to turn PSG into a very good club to be at the level of this city, I don’t want others to say that we are coming here only because we want to live in Paris because it is the city of love. Paris can be the city of love but it is also the city of football”.

On his part, the club’s Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, thanked the former Barcelona and Juventus defender for choosing to join PSG.

“I know you had a lot of opportunities to sign with other clubs, but you chose our project which means a big thank you from everybody. We share the same passion, always the passion of winning, of winning a lot of trophies and to win, everybody knows that it hasn’t changed. The Champions League, it is our big dream,” he said.