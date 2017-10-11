Nine Hot World Cup Qualifying Matches Today

Nine matches will be played today as the 2018 World Cup qualifier is reaching its climax.
Nigeria is among the 17 nations that have so far qualified. Egypt has also qualified from Africa.
Below is today’s fixtures that will probably increase the tally of those that will be in Russia next year.
World Cup – UEFA Qualification:: group A
France vs Belarus
Luxembourg vs Bulgaria
Netherlands vs Sweden
World Cup – UEFA Qualification:: group B
Hungary vs Faroe Islands
Latvia vs Andorra
Portugal vs Switzerland
World Cup – UEFA Qualification:: group H
Belgium vs Cyprus
Estonia vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
Greece vs Gibraltar
The Nation that have qualified including the host are: Russia (hosts), Nigeria, Egypt, Brazil, England, Mexico, Germany, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Iceland, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Belgium
France 2-1 Belarus Luxembourg 1-1 Bulgaria Holland 2-0 Sweden Hungary 1-0 Faroe Islands Latvia 4-0 Andorra Portugal 2-0 Switzerland Belgium 4-0 Cyprus Estonia 1-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina Greece 4-0 Gibraltar
