Nine Hot World Cup Qualifying Matches Today

Nine matches will be played today as the 2018 World Cup qualifier is reaching its climax.

Nigeria is among the 17 nations that have so far qualified. Egypt has also qualified from Africa.

Below is today’s fixtures that will probably increase the tally of those that will be in Russia next year.

World Cup – UEFA Qualification:: group A

France vs Belarus

Luxembourg vs Bulgaria

Netherlands vs Sweden

World Cup – UEFA Qualification:: group B

Hungary vs Faroe Islands

Latvia vs Andorra

Portugal vs Switzerland

World Cup – UEFA Qualification:: group H

Belgium vs Cyprus

Estonia vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

Greece vs Gibraltar

The Nation that have qualified including the host are: Russia (hosts), Nigeria, Egypt, Brazil, England, Mexico, Germany, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Iceland, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Belgium