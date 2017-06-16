Marital issues affected me at Leicester — Musa

• Fenerbahce targets Eagles star

Super Eagles and Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa says he is looking forward to a better season in England than the one he had last season after marrying his new wife Juliet Adeh last month.

Musa struggled for form and consistency following his big money move from CSKA Moscow to the former Premier League Champions, and at a point failed to make the matchday squad in some of their games.

The 24 year old puts it’s down to issues in his marriage, and after divorcing his wife of four years and mother of his two kids Jamila, Musa told Complete Sports that he is once again happy following his marriage to Juliet.