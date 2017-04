Nigeria Professional Football League club, Lobi Stars, have appointed Solomon Ogbeide as their new head coach.

The appointment of Ogbeide was ratified by the board of the Makurdi-based club on Monday.

The veteran trainer has previously managed clubs like Sunshine Stars, Akwa United, Warri Wolves, Bayelsa United and Sharks FC.

Lobi Stars currently occupy 12th spot on the NPFL log, with 24 points from 18 matches.