Leicester City Agree Deal In Principle With Iheanacho

British news outlet Sky Sports has reported that former English Premier League Champions, Leicester City has agreed on a deal with Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City.

Iheanacho has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester after having a tough time getting games under Pep Guardiola last season.

Several clubs have been said to be interested in the Nigeria striker, but sky sports now claim Leicester, who also have Nigeria stars Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa, have captured the youngster.

Neither Leicester nor Manchester City has confirmed the move for Iheanacho, which will be reportedly worth £25m.