Monday , 16 October 2017
Home / Sports / Italy Seeded For World Cup Play-Off Draw
Italy's players pose prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Albania and Italy at Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder on October 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Dimitar DILKOFF

Italy Seeded For World Cup Play-Off Draw

October 16, 2017 Sports 44 Views

Italy will be one of the four seeded teams in the draw for the European play-offs for next year’s World Cup after FIFA released their latest world rankings on Monday.
Switzerland, Croatia and Denmark will be the other seeded teams for the two-legged ties which will be played next month thanks to their positions in the rankings.
The unseeded sides for the draw, which will take place on Tuesday, will be Northern Ireland, Sweden, the Republic of Ireland and Greece.
FIFA will also use these latest rankings to determine the top-seeded nations when the draw for the World Cup group phase is made on December 1 in Moscow.
That means that, along with hosts Russia, the top seeds will be holders and number-one ranked Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France.
Leading nations to miss out on a top seeding include Spain, England and Uruguay.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Federer Beats Great Rival Nadal To Win Shanghai Masters

Winner Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) and second-placed Rafael Nadal of Spain hold their trophies …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved