Sunday , 23 July 2017
Henry Romero, Darwin Ceren Get Bans After Bites

July 23, 2017 Sports 7 Views

El Salvador defender Henry Romero received a six-game ban after biting USA striker Jozy Altidore during their Gold Cup quarter-final.

Romero appeared to bite USA forward Jozy Altidore in the 59th minute of Wednesday’s loss, while Ceren was seen on tape attempting to bite defender Omar Gonzalez with time winding down in the second half.

Captain Darwin Ceren will miss three games for a similar incident involving American defender Omar Gonzalez in the USA’s 2-0 win in Arlington, Texas.

Governing body Concacaf says the bans for “anti-sporting behaviour” will only affect “official matches”.

The United States beat Costa Rica 2-0 in Sunday’s semi-final in Houston.

They will face either Mexico or Jamaica in Thursday’s final.

