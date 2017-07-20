Guardiola finally allows Iheanacho to join Leicester City

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola appears to confirm that the deal taking Kelechi Iheanacho to Leicester City could be done in 10 days, reports Leicester Mercury.

During a press conference ahead of their pre-season game against Manchester rivals United in the USA, Guardiola appeared to confirm Iheanacho’s exit from the Etihad.

The Spaniard also said a deal would involve a buy-back clause. Leicester have been linked with 20-year-old Nigeria international Iheanacho all summer, with reports last week saying a fee of £25 million had been agreed between the two clubs.

The only issue holding up the transfer was a legal dispute between Iheanacho’s current and former agents over image rights.

The striker was not on the plane bound for the USA on Monday when Man City flew out to begin their pre-season schedule. But at yesterday’s media briefing in Houston, Texas, ahead of tomorrow’s morning’s game against United, Guardiola dropped more than a hint that Iheanacho’s days in Manchester were numbered.

“Kelechi is close to a move, it should be done in 10 days,” said Guardiola.

“It is an honour to work with him. It’s not easy for him as he didn’t get a lot of chances (in the team), but his behaviour was good.

“Kelechi’s a young player. He needs to play at that age and that’s why he, and the club decided, it was best for him (to leave).”

If a move to City does happen in the next 10 days, it would give Iheanacho enough time to settle in at the club before the Premier League season kicks off at Arsenal on August 11.