Governor Wike congratulates Rivers Angels for winning 2017 AITEO Cup

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has congratulated Rivers Angels Football Club for lifting this year’s AITEO Cup.

Rivers Angels Football Club defeated Ibom Angels 3 – 0 on Penalties to lift the AITEO Cup ( Former Federation Cup for Women).

The governor expressed happiness that Rivers Angels have continued to be worthy ambassadors of the state with their superlative displays on the field of play.

He said his administration will continue to support the ladies in their quest to win laurels for the good people of Rivers State.

Governor Wike reiterated the commitment of his administration to the promotion of sport as a tool of empowerment.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,Electronic Media .

17th October, 2017.