Governor Wike congratulates Rivers Angels for winning 2017 AITEO Cup

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has congratulated Rivers Angels Football Club  for lifting this year’s AITEO Cup.
 Rivers Angels Football Club defeated Ibom Angels 3 – 0 on Penalties to lift the AITEO Cup  ( Former Federation Cup for Women).
The governor expressed happiness  that Rivers Angels have continued to be worthy ambassadors  of the state with their superlative  displays on the field of play.
He said his administration  will continue to support the ladies in their quest to win laurels  for the good people of Rivers State.
Governor Wike reiterated the commitment of his administration to the promotion of sport as a tool of empowerment.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,Electronic Media .
17th October, 2017.
