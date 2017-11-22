Governor Ikpeazu calls for accelerated work at Enyimba Stadium

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on the contractor handling the renovation of Enyimba International Stadium at Aba to accelerate work and ensure the stadium is ready for Enyimba Football Club to resume their home games at the stadium.

In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Enyinnaya Appolos, the Governor confirmed that funds have been released to the contractor to ensure early completion of work at the stadium, including a new astro turf.

The club is expected to return to their home stadium early in the new year.

Enyinnaya Appolos

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor