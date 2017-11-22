Wednesday , 22 November 2017
Home / Sports / Governor Ikpeazu calls for accelerated work at Enyimba Stadium

Governor Ikpeazu calls for accelerated work at Enyimba Stadium

November 22, 2017 Sports 8 Views

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on the contractor handling the renovation of Enyimba International Stadium at Aba to accelerate work and ensure the stadium is ready for Enyimba Football Club to resume their home games at the stadium.
In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Enyinnaya Appolos, the Governor confirmed that funds have been released to the contractor to ensure  early completion of work at the stadium, including a new astro turf.
The club is expected to return to their home stadium early in the new year.
Enyinnaya Appolos
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
22/11/2017
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Tottenham’s Kane Fit For Arsenal Clash – Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur hotshot Harry Kane will be fit to face arch-rivals Arsenal on November 18, manager …

2 comments

  1. Onwu Gbusia Ndi Ugwu
    Onwu Gbusia Ndi Ugwu
    November 22, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    With which network?

    Reply
  2. Okorie Benedict Ifeanyichukwu
    Okorie Benedict Ifeanyichukwu
    November 22, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Still watching this our gov. I don’t think u have good advisers

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved