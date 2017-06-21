Former Heartland Coach, Kelechi Emeteole, Dies

Former Nigerian International and Ex-Heartland Football Club coach, Kelechi Emeteole, has died.

Emeteole, who was also a former head coach of the Nigerian Beach Soccer team, reportedly died in an Indian hospital.

Popularly known as The Caterpillar, Emeteole was part of the Green Eagles, and managed several clubs including Rangers of Enugu, El-Kanemi Warriors and Lobi Stars.

The Nigeria Football Federation and Heartland led tributes to the late coach.

