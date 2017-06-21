Dani Alves Agrees Two-Year Deal With Manchester City

Wednesday , 21 June 2017
June 21, 2017 Sports 21 Views

Juventus right-back Dani Alves has reached a verbal agreement with Manchester City and is now negotiating his exit from the Italian champions.

Sources said the Brazilian defender agreed on a two-year contract with the Premier League side while a move is expected to be confirmed once his contract situation at Juve is resolved.

The former Barcelona player had met with the Italian club chiefs on Monday afternoon to establish an exit plan.

