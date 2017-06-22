Confederations Cup Ronaldo Header Downs Hosts Russia

Cristiano Ronaldo headed an early winner as Portugal beat hosts Russia 1-0 in the Confederations Cup on Wednesday to go top of Group A and spoil Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev’s 100th cap.

European champions Portugal took the lead when captain Ronaldo headed a precise cross by Raphael Guerreiro past Akinfeev in the eighth minute and then held on as a re-energised Russia created chances in the second half.

Akinfeev had kept his team in the match early in the second half when he tipped a powerful header by Andre Silva round the post.

Russia squandered two scoring chances in stoppage time, with Georgy Dzhikya’s header sailing over the bar while a Fedor Smolov drive floated wide.

The win moved Portugal top of the table with four points after they conceded an equaliser in stoppage time to draw their opening match 2-2 against Mexico.

Portugal’s victory, however, came at a cost as Guerreiro limped off in the second half with what manager Fernando Santos said could be a broken leg.

Russia stay on three points while, Mexico (1) take on New Zealand (0) later on Wednesday.

Russia face Mexico on Saturday in their last group game, when Portugal play New Zealand.