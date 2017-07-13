Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Monaco Midfielder Bakayoko

The English Premier League champions, Chelsea, have agreed a £40m deal with Monaco for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old is expected to have a medical later this week ahead of his move to the EPL Champions.

The deal had been slightly delayed as Bakayoko has been recovering from minor knee surgery that he underwent at the end of last season.

Bakayoko helped Monaco win the French title last season for the first time in 17 years, making 51 appearances as Leonardo Jardim’s side also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.