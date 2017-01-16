CAF Champions League: Rangers, Air Peace to seal airlift deal

Enugu – Rangers International FC of Enugu will sign an agreement with Air Peace Airlines this week to meet its transportation needs for 2016/2017 African Football Confederation (CAF) Champions League. Rangers’ Marketing Manager, Ignatius Okafor, made the disclosure on Sunday in Enugu. Okafor said the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, had been invited to be the guest of honour to Rangers first match in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) to facilitate the move. “We have invited the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, to be the guest of honour at our first 2016/2017 NPFL match with Abia Warriors FC, Umuahia at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday