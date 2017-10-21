Zoning System Splits Adamawa PDP Ahead Of Congress

Despite the reconciliation meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of the North East Zone held in Yola Adamawa State led by Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State about a month ago, the zoning system being adopted is tearing the Party apart in Adamawa State.

Some stakeholders of the Party in Adamawa State are protesting the zoning formula by a group in the party ahead of the party Congresses slated for Saturday, October 21.

They accused a group who call themselves major stakeholders of the Party of setting out a zoning formula and presenting same to the state caretaker committee for implementation.

During the reconciliation meeting of the zone over a month ago, Governor Ishaku Darius had appealed to aggrieved members to reconcile and return to the Party.

The protesting group are from the dissolved state executive under Mr Abdulrahman Bobboi.

Speaking on behalf of the group, a former governorship aspirant in Adamawa state, Dr. Umar Ardo said the decision of the State caretaker committee did not represent the interest of the entire members.

Reacting to this allegation, the Vice Chairman, North East Zone of the Party Amb. Emmanuel Njiwa assures members of a free and fair Congresses this Saturday .

Adamawa is one of the seven states where PDP dissolved its executives and appointed caretaker committees to conduct fresh ward, Local Government and state congress