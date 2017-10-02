Tuesday , 3 October 2017
Home / Politics / Zamfara Govt Approves Removal Of Justice Anka

Zamfara Govt Approves Removal Of Justice Anka

October 2, 2017 Politics 43 Views

The Zamfara State government has approved the removal of Justice Musa Ibrahim Anka.
The National Judicial Council said in a statement on Sunday that it has a letter from Zamfara State Government approving its recommendation for the compulsory removal of Justice Anka from office.
This comes six years after the NJC recommended the removal of the judge for allegedly receiving a bribe of N200,000.
Justice Anka allegedly received the bribe from one Zubairu Abdumalik in order to deliver judgment in his favour.
The NJC recommended his removal to the Zamfara State Government in 2011.
According to the NJC, the approval is a good development
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Buhari’s Independent speech shows fixated hatred for Igbo – Ozekhome 

Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome has described the 57th independence day …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved