Zamfara Govt Approves Removal Of Justice Anka

The Zamfara State government has approved the removal of Justice Musa Ibrahim Anka.

The National Judicial Council said in a statement on Sunday that it has a letter from Zamfara State Government approving its recommendation for the compulsory removal of Justice Anka from office.

This comes six years after the NJC recommended the removal of the judge for allegedly receiving a bribe of N200,000.

Justice Anka allegedly received the bribe from one Zubairu Abdumalik in order to deliver judgment in his favour.

The NJC recommended his removal to the Zamfara State Government in 2011.

According to the NJC, the approval is a good development