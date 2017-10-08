Why North Opposes Restructuring – Governor Ajimobi

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the APC has claimed that the northern part of the country is a major beneficiary of the current system,hence opposition to restructuring.

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday gave insight into why the North is against the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria’s politics system restructuring Ajimobi, at the third annual lecture of Dauda Adegbenro Foundation, in Ibadan, said the North opposed the agitation because it wanted the status quo of which it is a great beneficiary, sustained.

The theme of the lecture is: “Transparency in the Extractive Industries: Driving wealth creation and sustainable revenue as solution to economic recession.”

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Gbade Ojo, said there were many things wrong with the present Nigeria’s political system that restructuring would put right according to the Vanguard.

According to him, the nation’s present political system has robbed states of revenues and unless there is a reform, the second tier of government will continue to depend on handouts from the federation account.

He added that without a constitution amendment or restructuring, the state’s would remain parasites. He said amending the constitution would make states get involved in the extractive industries and boost their revenues.

He also said Nigerians must decide on the type of federalism they want to practice as no two federalism are the same.

In his lead paper at the lecture, Executive Secretary, NEITI, Mr. Waziri Adio, listed areas Nigeria should focus on to drive sustainable growth and development on the extractive industries and in Nigeria