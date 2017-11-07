We are not indebted to workforce as alleged by NLC – Bayelsa Govt.

Terhemen Abua.

The Bayelsa Government Monday , dismissed it’s classification by the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC, as the third state in the federation with the highest indebtedness to workforce.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba had, during the weekend, listed Bayelsa as the third state with the highest salary backlog among other states as Benue, Kogi, Ekiti, Imo, Ondo, Abia and Oyo.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso – Markson, in a statement issued said the state remained among the ones with the least indebtedness to its workforce, describing the NLC classification as “misleading” adding that the report was “done in bad faith because it lacks substance, as it does not reflect the true position of things in the state” .

The commissioner said the Bayelsa State Government had always fulfilled its salary obligations until recently, due to the fall in the state’s monthly allocation from the Federal Government.