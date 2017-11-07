We are not indebted to workforce as alleged by NLC – Bayelsa Govt.

Terhemen Abua.
The Bayelsa Government Monday, dismissed it’s classification by the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC, as the third state in the federation with the highest indebtedness to workforce.
NLC President, Ayuba Wabba had, during the weekend, listed Bayelsa as the third state with the highest salary backlog among other states as Benue, Kogi, Ekiti, Imo, Ondo, Abia and Oyo.
Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso – Markson, in a statement issued said the state remained among the ones with the least indebtedness to its workforce, describing the NLC classification as “misleading” adding that the report was “done in bad faith because it lacks substance, as it does not reflect the true position of things in the state” .
The commissioner said the Bayelsa State Government had always fulfilled its salary obligations until recently, due to the fall in the state’s monthly allocation from the Federal Government.
Investigations revealed that civil servants in the state were being owed a backlog of five – month salary, which had accumulated in 2016.
Chairman of the Trade Union Congress TUC in Bayelsa State, Tari Dounana, said that the salary backlog owed civil servants stood at four and a half months with teachers being the worst affected, with 10 months of outstanding salary.
According to him, primary schools in Bayelsa have remained shut since the resumption of the 2017/2018 academic session as a result of the ongoing indefinite strike by Nigerian Union of Teachers.
credit: Punch
Good Day and to all Dog lovers, Breeders, handlers, Veterinary doctors, Ghana breeders, Nigeria breeders etc.
* KENNEL* still on her *SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALES (SNS)* has this lovely Super quality pure breed dogs available for sale.
# CAUCASIAN SHEPHERD PUPPIES*
# NEAPOLITAN MASTIFF PUPPIES*
# ROTTWEILER PUPPIES*
* # BULLMASTIFF PUPPIES*
# Solid South African BOERBOEL PUPPIES*
# LHASA APHSO PUPPIES*
# SLANT BACK AND STRAIGHT BACK GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPIES*
SERIOUS BUYERS ONLY
_Please Note that # All_Puppies_are
_Paid_For_before_leaving_the_Kennel_to_client
s_location ._
We deliver to you anywhere nationwide or outside Nigeria within 24-48hrs maximum.
*Contact via*
*09034792899calls or WhatsApp*
*08167795012calls only*
*Feel free to visit our Facebook page Abprince DOGS Kennel and see amazing testimonies of our deliveries to our clients within and outside Nigeria so you won’t have any fear of doubt or insecurities.*
Abprince DOGS Kennel is KNOWN, TESTED AND TRUSTED_ *
_Remember that dogs are human best friends they alert and defend but God protects._