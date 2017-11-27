Unity Must Exist Before We Talk About Restructuring – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has asked advocates of restructuring in Nigeria to prioritize the unity of the nation.
This, according to him, is because there must be unity before talks about the structure of the country can be held.
The Senate President said this on Saturday at the Southern Senators Forum’s retreat in Calabar, the Cross River capital.
“Indeed, unity must exist before we can even talk about restructuring or reform,” Saraki said, adding, “One of my messages to you today as I declare this retreat (open) is, how do we stay together? How do we deliver on the task entrusted to us at this critical time?”
There have been calls from across the country for the restructuring of the country with some arguing that doing that would bring an end to agitations in parts of the country.
Saraki, however, called for focus on unity.
“The only way for us to see ourselves is, first and foremost, as Nigerians; not as language, not as tribe, religion or region or any other consideration out there that serves to deflect our attention from national unity. We must see ourselves as Nigerians first,” he said.
The Chairman of the Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma, told those at the retreat that its aim is to find solutions to issues threatening the nation’s unity.
“We in the Southern Senators Forum are using this unique platform to arrive at the surest and the most peaceful means of achieving national unity on all issues capable of destabilising our polity,” he said.
“A clamour for the restructuring of our federal structure is on the front burner at the moment. However, the Southern Senators Forum has an equal stake in every national, political, and economic challenge. As legislators, we cannot afford to be indifferent to any national issue.”
The host, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, who is a former Senator, said the retreat is timely as it addresses many concerns.
He commended the forum for discussing major issues in the country, especially restructuring, stressing that it is the duty of elected officers in the country to create a direction and provide the focus it needs to thrive.
U restructure to bring peace. Stop fooling urself
So why doesn’t Buhari show some real sincerity regarding this important issue before we do go to war
Restructuring will bring unity; there will not be unity without restructuring. Hence, I fault the position of the Senate President in this regard. If you need unity then Restructure Nigeria from its foundation because it is wobbling.
Agreed
Thank God u know ur party and government have divided the nation
Then how will the peace come if not through restructuring? All these while why haven’t u created this unity if u know d means?
Restructuring before unity
Incredible, coming from a senate president. Saraki, how do we achieve peace? You want a grave yard peace before we restructure.
There will be no peace without war, that is what they are looking for, they will get.
Expired country, hear how their so called leaders reason. The country is divided and at the edge of disintegration instead of restructuring the country for peace, this money miss road is taking rubbish.
No ,Mr president, unity will come after. What are you talking about. If we have unity, why talking of restructuring.
This man has got his head in his ass.. This are the kind of people we have leading us?!
We are doomed.
The restructuring will bring about unity…
Where There’s No Restructuring How Can Unity Exist?
Nnamdi KANU giving d zoo sleepless nite
Restructuring will bring Unity if not wait for division
Until there is equity & justice unity will continue elude us
Oshogbo weed I action, what is he talking about
Hahahaha! What an upside down reasoning! Putting the cart b4 the horse !
Arrant nonesense, equity and justice has tto exist before unity. Unity should be based on mutual agreement not forceful engagement.
How?
See mumu talk how can u unite the country that had been divided since 1966 is better we restructure to bring peace.
what did you mean by unity? let disintegrate this country in matured manner please,,,,,,
You’re not OK!!
For the only thing that can bring Unity is Good Restructuring!!!!
Restructuring is the only thing that can guarantee unity!
U Took advantage of unity n stole kwara n Nigerians dry, how fortunate for leaders when the people they lead don’t think
I like the word MUST!!!
we can restructure to get unity if the present structure doesn’t guarrantee unity.