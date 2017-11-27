Monday , 27 November 2017
Unity Must Exist Before We Talk About Restructuring – Saraki

November 27, 2017

Senate President Bukola Saraki has asked advocates of restructuring in Nigeria to prioritize the unity of the nation.
This, according to him, is because there must be unity before talks about the structure of the country can be held.
The Senate President said this on Saturday at the Southern Senators Forum’s retreat in Calabar, the Cross River capital.
“Indeed, unity must exist before we can even talk about restructuring or reform,” Saraki said, adding, “One of my messages to you today as I declare this retreat (open) is, how do we stay together? How do we deliver on the task entrusted to us at this critical time?”
There have been calls from across the country for the restructuring of the country with some arguing that doing that would bring an end to agitations in parts of the country.
Saraki, however, called for focus on unity.
“The only way for us to see ourselves is, first and foremost, as Nigerians; not as language, not as tribe, religion or region or any other consideration out there that serves to deflect our attention from national unity. We must see ourselves as Nigerians first,” he said.
The Chairman of the Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma, told those at the retreat that its aim is to find solutions to issues threatening the nation’s unity.
“We in the Southern Senators Forum are using this unique platform to arrive at the surest and the most peaceful means of achieving national unity on all issues capable of destabilising our polity,” he said.
“A clamour for the restructuring of our federal structure is on the front burner at the moment. However, the Southern Senators Forum has an equal stake in every national, political, and economic challenge. As legislators, we cannot afford to be indifferent to any national issue.”
The host, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, who is a former Senator, said the retreat is timely as it addresses many concerns.
He commended the forum for discussing major issues in the country, especially restructuring, stressing that it is the duty of elected officers in the country to create a direction and provide the focus it needs to thrive.
  1. Umejesi Chiedozie
    November 27, 2017 at 8:35 am

    U restructure to bring peace. Stop fooling urself

    Reply
  2. Ugo Awa
    November 27, 2017 at 8:41 am

    But we are not at war…yet.
    So why doesn’t Buhari show some real sincerity regarding this important issue before we do go to war

    Reply
  4. Deborah Williams
    November 27, 2017 at 8:46 am

    It is a great joy to share my testimony about my payment on TWINKAS, I was introduced to one of the admin who assisted me to upgradAe my account and I received my payment successfully in 300%(That is 3× what I invested with) for more information and assistance on how to restore upgrade and recover your invested cash on TWINKAS. Kindly call +2348123079801. TWINKAS still pays, happy twinkling Nigerian’s.

    Reply
  6. Chukwudozie Ugochukwu
    November 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    How? Don’t put the cart before the horse.

    Reply
  8. Majid Abd
    November 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Restructuring will bring unity; there will not be unity without restructuring. Hence, I fault the position of the Senate President in this regard. If you need unity then Restructure Nigeria from its foundation because it is wobbling.

    Reply
  10. Henry Chinago Ariwa
    November 27, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Agreed

    Reply
  12. Uche Okoh Joseph
    November 27, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Thank God u know ur party and government have divided the nation

    Reply
  13. Daughter Okoro
    November 27, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Then how will the peace come if not through restructuring? All these while why haven’t u created this unity if u know d means?

    Reply
  14. Hakeem Rosemary
    November 27, 2017 at 8:58 am

  15. Anwasi Obinna
    November 27, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Restructuring before unity

    Reply
  16. Alexander Onwubolu
    November 27, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Incredible, coming from a senate president. Saraki, how do we achieve peace? You want a grave yard peace before we restructure.

    Reply
  17. Smart Ololube
    November 27, 2017 at 9:07 am

    There will be no peace without war, that is what they are looking for, they will get.

    Reply
  18. Derek Ezims
    November 27, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Expired country, hear how their so called leaders reason. The country is divided and at the edge of disintegration instead of restructuring the country for peace, this money miss road is taking rubbish.

    Reply
  19. Thaddaeus Akwaeke-francis
    November 27, 2017 at 9:09 am

    No ,Mr president, unity will come after. What are you talking about. If we have unity, why talking of restructuring.

    Reply
  20. John Aashikpelokhai
    November 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

    This man has got his head in his ass.. This are the kind of people we have leading us?!
    We are doomed.
    The restructuring will bring about unity…

    Reply
  21. Nelson Nice
    November 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Where There’s No Restructuring How Can Unity Exist?

    Reply
  22. Kingsley Istanbul Vam
    November 27, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Nnamdi KANU giving d zoo sleepless nite

    Reply
  23. Uzor Israel
    November 27, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Restructuring will bring Unity if not wait for division

    Reply
  24. Absalom Audu
    November 27, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Until there is equity & justice unity will continue elude us

    Reply
  25. Iyke Obi Goodluck
    November 27, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Oshogbo weed I action, what is he talking about

    Reply
  26. Idy Jack
    November 27, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Hahahaha! What an upside down reasoning! Putting the cart b4 the horse !

    Reply
  27. Uchenna Maduwuba
    November 27, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Arrant nonesense, equity and justice has tto exist before unity. Unity should be based on mutual agreement not forceful engagement.

    Reply
  28. John Nwosu
    November 27, 2017 at 9:22 am

    How?

    Reply
  29. Engr Edwin N Okpata
    November 27, 2017 at 9:23 am

    See mumu talk how can u unite the country that had been divided since 1966 is better we restructure to bring peace.

    Reply
  30. Paul Johnson Aguguo
    November 27, 2017 at 9:30 am

    what did you mean by unity? let disintegrate this country in matured manner please,,,,,,

    Reply
  31. Paul Johnson Aguguo
  33. Chinonso Johnbosco Onugbolu
    November 27, 2017 at 9:32 am

    You’re not OK!!
    For the only thing that can bring Unity is Good Restructuring!!!!

    Reply
  36. Collins Chinedu
    November 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Restructuring is the only thing that can guarantee unity!

    Reply
  37. Champion Maro Edward
    November 27, 2017 at 9:52 am

    U Took advantage of unity n stole kwara n Nigerians dry, how fortunate for leaders when the people they lead don’t think

    Reply
  38. Gift Ekwegh
    November 27, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I like the word MUST!!!

    Reply
  39. Apostle Mathias Alioka
    November 27, 2017 at 9:58 am

    we can restructure to get unity if the present structure doesn’t guarrantee unity.

    Reply

