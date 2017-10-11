Uncomplimentary Remarks About Gov. Wike Over Bonny-Bodo Road:Rivers PDP Dares Dakuku

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as mere infantile indulgence in a ludicrous declamation to reclaim a part of his bartered and worthless image, the statement by the All Progressives Congress, APC, 2015 Governorship failure in the State, Dakuku Peterside that he will personally lead a public protest to Government House, Port Harcourt against any move by the State government to frustrate the flagging-off of Bonny-Bodo Road project by the federal government as he alleged.

Without mincing words, we dare challenge Mr. Dakuku Peterside and those pushing him to be bold enough to call for public protest even in his Opobo town as boasted to press home his claims and see if he will not fail again even more woefully than his first crash and besides, will learn a bitter lesson.

Dakuku Peterside, the PDP believes is only trying to dust his rickety and outdated political profile by making bogus statements and insulting his naturally superior Executive Governor of the State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, thinking that will impress his political benefactors to reconsider him for another shot at the Office of the Governor of Rivers State.

It’s laughable that Mr. Dakuku Peterside who has not attracted any developmental project to the State since he was appointed Director-General (DG) of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) over two years ago would shamelessly wish to measure heights with His Excellency, who, by all assessments has been nationally acclaimed as exemplary in good governance and crave for rapid development of his State, human and material.

If Dakuku Peterside is so blind that he cannot see and appreciate the new face of Port Harcourt courtesy of Gov. Nyesom Wike, the turn-around of the parlous state of the roads and every other area of the State economy that was in comatose while his political ally, and mentor, Rotimi Amaechi was in office for eight years, can he not also hear of the accolades, applauses of more reasonable and right thinking members of our society or smell the sweet aroma of happy and lively Rivers people and residents alike across the length and breadth of the State.

Nonetheless, we strongly stress that the PDP-led government in Rivers State is people-oriented and will do anything as the State governor is already doing to ensure there is even development in the State by encouraging and calling for federal government presence and foreign investments given the existing potentials and conducive business environment prevailing in the State.

It’s therefore foolhardy of the like of Dakuku Peterside that a people-oriented government of the Wike administration will stand in the way of development of the State moreso, when the State is the golden goose laying the golden egg for the nation.

He should therefore be discountenanced and rejected as ever.

Rivers people are indeed lucky that, Mr. Dakuku Peterside did not actualize his plot of becoming their governor in 2015 because a person who is always talking from a standpoint of anger could be temperamentally dangerous.

Jerry Needam,

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Chairman of PDP, Rivers State.