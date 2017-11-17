Tinubu has lost his face, now begging for relevance – Group says* 

The Niger Delta Roundtable Group has called on the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu to seek relevance with something else rather than disparaging the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to a statement signed by the Group’s spokesman, the group said Tinubu has lost his face and is desperately seeking relevance in the political space.

The group said: “Our attention has been drawn to the comments made by the ceremonial National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, disparaging the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan as corrupt.

“While the facts have already been put forward to Tinubu, he has willfully ignored them to go about slandering the past administration like a political jobber seeking favours from their pay masters. It is a shame Tinubu has become faceless and has lost relevance in the scheme of things so much so that he is now is now begging to be part of the government he helped install by maligning Jonathan’s administration.

“It is public record, the monumental corruption that went on in Tinubu’s government as then Governor of Lagos state. It is also in the public domain that Tinubu has no say in the current government and is fighting so hard to get in President Muhammadu Buhari’s good books.

“Where was Tinubu and his speech when this goverment brought back a fugitive as Director General in the ministry of interior? Where was Tinubu when the country was on autopilot while the cabal took decisions from London?

“Where was Tinubu’s comments when the NNPC boss awarded over $25bn dollars contracts illegally? Or was Tinubu been dumb when police women and lecturers from university of Maiduguri were kidnapped by Boko Haram?

“Tinubu may be entitled to his opinion but he is not entitled to his own facts. We therefore urge him to seek political relevance with something else not by disparaging the past administration which has verifiable facts to counter the cesspool of lies the current government and its allies like Tinubu swim in.”

Sign By

Samson Okon

State coordinator

from Uyo