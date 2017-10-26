Thursday , 26 October 2017
Home / Politics / Time To Open ‘New Page’ In Anti-Corruption War, Says Osinbajo

Time To Open ‘New Page’ In Anti-Corruption War, Says Osinbajo

October 26, 2017 Politics 17 Views

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, says the time has come to open a new page in the Federal Government’s fight against corruption.
Professor Osinbajo gave the hint on Wednesday at the opening of a capacity building forum for justices and judges in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.
He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was rejigging the entire anti-corruption system, including a change in the attitude to investigations and trial of corruption cases.
“This is the time for us to open a new page in the entire anti-corruption fight, time to open a new page,” he said.
“And I’m extremely pleased to see that Your Lordships are all onboard, everyone is onboard, the executive is determined to support in every way.”
The Vice President opined that the corruption must be fought with the same or even more commitment compared to the efforts aimed at tackling terrorism.
He said corruption would continue to impact negatively on Nigeria if not swiftly checked, adding that it was a crime against humanity.
“Problem with corruption is that it is cancer, it may be terminal if not checked. Why should terrorism be more strictly viewed than corruption cases?
“Clearly, the misery and loss of lives on account of corruption far exceed that of any other single crime, there’s no question at all. If you look at the extent of damage that is caused by corruption, it surely is a crime against humanity without a doubt.”
Professor Osinbajo also decried the level of corruption in governance which he said was hindering justice delivery.
He accused the former administration of aiding corruption, especially in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.
He said, “In the last administration, two weeks before elections, cash in excess of N100billion and over $250million was released in a few days … for security purpose; the aggregate sum released was more than some states earned in a whole year
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Ezekwesili to Buhari: ‘Mainagate’ most lethal blow to your struggling anti-graft war –

Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, has described the controversial reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina to …

12 comments

  1. Malik Ak
    Malik Ak
    October 26, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Abeg enough with that nonsense…#Mttcheeew…

    Reply
  2. John Adadu
    John Adadu
    October 26, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    I hope this is not part of the usual lies

    Reply
  3. Patience Osineke
    Patience Osineke
    October 26, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Will you shot up your mouth and settle your promises.

    Reply
  4. Nathan Joel
    Nathan Joel
    October 26, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    True… The old pages had been wasted with no success.

    Reply
  5. Ikechukwu Princely Nwanze
    Ikechukwu Princely Nwanze
    October 26, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Does it mean that the old page has been completed.

    Reply
  6. George Chima
    George Chima
    October 26, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Shut up let the driver decide. Ua just a conductor

    Reply
  7. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    October 26, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Idiot coward….

    Reply
  8. Rockson Udoh Wilson
    Rockson Udoh Wilson
    October 26, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    This useless houseboy just can’t stop telling lies, shame.

    Reply
  9. Majid Abd
    Majid Abd
    October 26, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Democracy under Buhari could be defined as government of the corrupt, for the corrupt and by the corrupt.

    Reply
  10. Imëh Fråñk Effîøng
    Imëh Fråñk Effîøng
    October 26, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Sir, pls let it start from Aso Rock.

    Reply
  11. Maduka Joshua
    Maduka Joshua
    October 26, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    You start from yourself and all your party members.

    Reply
  12. Otobena Atamata
    Otobena Atamata
    October 26, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    You no close your mouth errand boy

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved