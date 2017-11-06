The Failed FG Amnesty Programme By Victoria Mieadonye Jumbo. 

An illiterate who feeds by the gun, is already frustrated. Now when you give him skills; without providing him a job, he becomes an unemployed FRUSTRATED SKILLED gun handler; and that’s more dangerous than a TRAINED ISRAELI ASSASSIN.

And if you think, the two year skill acquisition programme has equipped him enough to create a job for himself. It means you desire an improvement on the miracle of five loaves and two fishes. Your definitely not satisfied with that miracle!

The APC promised to make the Amnesty programme better, by ensuring the graduands were gainfully employed. Two years and counting, absolutely nothing has changed.