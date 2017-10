STRANGE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE HON. AUGUSTINE NGO VS. PDP MATTER AT THE COURT OF APPEAL WHILST AN APPEAL HAS BEEN ENTERED AND ONGOING AT THE SUPREME COURT

1.​ON THE 24TH OF APRIL 2015, THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY VIDE AN ORIGINATING SUMMONS FILED AT THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT PORT HARCOURT, CHALLENGED THE POWER OF THE INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION TO RELEASE THE REGISTER OF VOTERS IN RIVERS STATE TO THE RIVERS STATE INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION AND THE GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONDUCTING ELECTIONS INTO THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT COUNCILS IN RIVERS STATE WITHOUT DUE COMPLIANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AND THE ELECTORAL ACT 2010.

2.​INJUNCTIVE RELIEFS WERE SOUGHT RESTRAINING ALL THE RESPONDENTS FROM PROCEEDING WITH THE CONDUCT OF THE ELECTIONS UNTIL THE DETERMINATION OF THE SUIT.

3.​WITHOUT REGARD TO THE PENDING SUIT AND THE INJUNCTIVE ORDERS OF THE COURT, THE ROTIMI CHIBUIKE AMAECHI LED ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS ADMINISTRATION PURPORTED TO CONDUCT “AN ELECTION TO THE COUNCILS” IN THE ABSENCE OF A REGISTER OF VOTERS CERTIFIED AND ISSUED BY INEC.

4.​ON THE 9TH OF JULY 2015, THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT GRANTED AN APPLICATION AT THE INSTANCE OF THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND SET ASIDE THE PURPORTED LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS CONDUCTED IN DISOBEDIENCE OF ITS ORDERS AND WHILE THE MATTER WAS STILL PENDING BEFORE IT.

5.​THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS LATER COMMENCED ANOTHER ACTION BEFORE THE RIVERS STATE HIGH COURT SEEKING TO VALIDATE THE PURPORTED ELECTION CONDUCTED IN DEFIANCE OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE LAW BUT THE COURT CORAM: ENEBELI, J. DISMISSED THE ACTION HOLDING THEREOF THAT NO SUCH ELECTION TOOK PLACE IN THE STATE REGARD BEING HAD TO BOTH THE LAW AND THE FACTS BEFORE COURT. THERE IS NO APPEAL AGAINST THIS JUDGEMENT.

6.​IT IS INSTRUCTIVE TO NOTE THAT THE COURT TOOK JUDICIAL NOTICE OF THE PUBLICATION BY INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION (INEC) TO THE EFFECT THAT IT HAD NOT RELEASED THE REGISTER OF VOTERS IN RIVERS STATE TO THE RIVERS STATE INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION DURING THE SAID PERIOD. SO IT IS SURPRISING HOW ANY ELECTIONS IN THE STATE COULD HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED WITHOUT THE REGISTER OF VOTERS. THE COURT ALSO TOOK JUDICIAL NOTICE OF THE POSITION OF THE RIVERS STATE INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION TO THE EFFECT THAT IT DID NOT CONDUCT ANY ELECTION DURING THE SAID PERIOD.

7.​INEXPLICABLY, ON 20TH OF JUNE 2016, THE COURT OF APPEAL, PORT HARCOURT DIVISION IN APPEAL NO CA/PH/26M/2016, GRANTED SOME MEMBERS OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS LEAVE TO APPEAL AGAINST THE RULING OF THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT WHICH SET ASIDE THE PURPORTED ELECTION. THESE PERSONS WERE NEITHER PARTIES TO THE ORIGINAL SUIT NOR WERE THEY CANDIDATES OR WINNERS OF ANY ELECTION AT THE TIME THE ORIGINATING SUMMONS WAS COMMENCED BY THE PDP AT THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT. THEIR APPLICATION WAS PREDICATED ON THE STRANGE CLAIMS THAT THEY WERE “WINNERS” IN THE PHANTOM ELECTION.

7.​BEING AGRRIEVED BY THIS DECISION, THE GOVERNMENT OF RIVERS STATE AS PARTIES TO THE APPEAL CHALLENGED SAME AT THE SUPREME COURT VIDE APPEAL NO: SC/536/2016 AND THAT APPEAL WAS ENTERED IN THE SUPREME COURT ON THE 4TH OF JULY 2016. THAT APPEAL IS PENDING AND ONGOING AT THE SUPREME COURT. THAT APPEAL HAS COME UP AT LEAST THREE TIMES BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT AND ALL THE PARTIES WERE DULY REPRESENTED. THAT APPEAL IS NOW ADJOURNED TO JANUARY 23, 2018 FOR HEARING. THAT APPEAL DEALS WITH WHETHER IT WAS PROPER TO GRANT THESE MEMBERS OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS LEAVE TO APPEAL IN THE CIRCUMSTANCE.

8.​STRANGELY, IN SPITE OF THE APPEAL NOW PENDING AND ONGOING AT THE SUPREME COURT, ANOTHER PROCEEDING DEALING ON THE SAME SUBJECT HAS BEEN COMMENCED BY MEMBERS OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS AT THE COURT OF APPEAL, PORT HARCOURT VIDE APPEAL NO: CA/PH/338/2016, THE AIM OF WHICH IS TO FORCE A FAIT ACCOMPLI ON THE SUPREME COURT IN APPEAL NO. SC/536/2016.

9.​THE ATTENTION OF THE HONOURABLE JUSTICES OF THE COURT OF APPEAL IN PORT HARCOURT DIVISION HAS BEEN DRAWN TO THE PROCEEDINGS BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT BUT RATHER THAN FOLLOW THE LAID DOWN PRINCIPLES IN A LONG LINE OF JUDICIAL DECISIONS WHICH PRECLUDES THE COURT OF APPEAL FROM PROCEEDING WITH A MATTER WHEN AN APPEAL TOUCHING ON THE MATTER HAS BEEN ENTERED IN THE SUPREME COURT, THE COURT OF APPEAL IS POISED TO PROCEED WITHOUT REGARD TO THE SUPREME COURT.

10.​THE POSTURE OF THE COURT OF APPEAL LEAVES A LOT OF ROOM FOR CONCERN BECAUSE:

(1)​OUR JUDICIAL EXPERIENCE WITH SOME JUSTICES ON THE PANEL OF THE COURT OF APPEAL HAS BEEN UNSAVOURY.

(2)​THE COURT OF APPEAL INTENDS TO PROCEED WITH THE HEARING OF THE APPEAL EVEN AFTER FINDING AS A FACT THAT SOME OF THE PARTIES HAVE NOT BEEN SERVED WITH THE PROCESSES AND IN SPITE OF THE SEVERAL PENDING MOTIONS FILED BY SOME OF THE PARTIES IN THE MATTER INCLUDING AN APPLICATION FOR STAY OF PROCEEDINGS PENDING THE HEARING OF THE APPEAL AT THE SUPREME COURT.

11.​MEMBERS OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS LED BY TRANSPORTATION MINISTER ROTIMI CHIBUIKE AMAECHI HAVE CONTINUED TO BOAST THAT THEY WILL USE THE COURT OF APPEAL TO TAKE OVER THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT COUNCILS IN RIVERS STATE.

12.​WE HAVE ALSO RECEIVED INFORMATION THAT A “SPECIAL PANEL” HAS BEEN CONSTITUTED BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE COURT OF APPEAL TO HEAR THE MATTER AND THE LATEST INFORMATION WE HAVE IS THAT THE PANEL HAS ONLY ONE TASK – TO DELIVER A JUDGEMENT IN FAVOUR OF THE APC AGAINST ALL ODDS.

13.​WE HAD PRIOR TO THIS TIME DRAWN ATTENTION TO THE STRANGE EVENTS GOING ON AT THE PORT HARCOURT DIVISION OF THE COURT OF APPEAL AS IT REALTES TO THIS MATTER. WE ARE ONCE MORE CALLING ON THE CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA IN HIS CAPACITY AS THE HEAD OF THE JUDICIARY AND THE NATIONAL JUDICIAL COUNCIL TO INTERVENE IN THIS MATTER. WE ARE ALSO CALLING ON THE MEMBERS OF THE LEGAL PROFESSION AND INDEED ALL WELL MEANING PEOPLE AS WELL AS THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE STRANGE EVENTS UNFOLDING AT THE PORT HARCOURT DIVISION OF THE COURT OF APPEAL IN THIS MATTER.

14.​WE CONTINUE TO INSIST THAT THE RULE OF LAW MUST REIGN FOR DEMOCRACY TO THRIVE.

​THANK YOU.

HON. SAMUEL NWANOSIKE

STATE PUBLICITY SECRETARY

PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY