Stop Blackmailing Makarfi-SW Group

A South West group within the Peoples Democractic Party,Oodua PDP Alliance has warned against persistent attacks on Senator Ahmed Makarfi by some PDP chairmanship aspirants,describing the development as “reprehensible and unfair.

“These attacks and blackmail of our National Caretaker Chairman are unwarranted,full of bad faith and in bad taste. All allegations of bias levelled against the party boss are without any foundation and a calculated attempt to distract the party leadership from ongoing push to elect a capable leadership at next month convention”,the group said in a statement signed by its Coordinator,Hon Ogunsola Akeem.

“We have watched with consternation and anger how some aspirants from the South West have made attacks on the chairman a past time. Instead of them to reach out to delegates across the zones ,they are betraying their weaknesses by presumptively blaming their expected defeat on a national chairman who is discharging his duties without fear or favour”the group noted.

The statement described as false insinuations that Makarfi peopled the recent party committee list with loyalists of a particular aspirant ,affirming that “the list if any was never implemented after Chairman’s vetting.

“Anybody can draft any list . The chairman alongside the NWC has the power to review and correct any anomalies.This is what happened on the alleged list .The chairman stopped the list as a fair minded leader.

“Instead of commending the chairman for acting on time to enforce fairness ,what he got was unfair criticisms from aspirants who are afraid of defeat at the convention “,the grouo said.

While hailing Makarfi for his fairness and passion for reform,the group tasked critics of the chairman to leave him alone to concentrate on the task at hand.

“Let not distract the good man working for the good of the party. We urge Me Chairman to forge ahead and deliver a brand new NWC to teeming party members next month”,the statement concluded.