Sentor Ikisikpo is a Sore Loser: Jonathan’s Least Achievement is Greater Than Buhari’s Best*

It has come to our notice that Senator Clever Ikisikpo, a one time Senator from Bayelsa East Senatorial zone and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress is seeking to rewrite our most recent history by claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has done more for Bayelsa and the Niger Delta than former President Goodluck Jonathan did.

While we are well aware that this is a shallow attempt by Senator Clever to gain cheap popularity and to lobby his way into the heart of President Buhari, we consider it pertinent to respond because Ikisikpo in his attempt to achieve his sinister goal is trying to tarnish the rising profile of our illustrious son and achiever, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

For the records, Buhari’s best performance of slightly taking the economy he sent into recession out of it, does not come close to the least of Jonathan’s achievements which was to give the people of Bayelsa a Federal University. One that will ensure Bayelsa youths and other Nigerian youths get quality education to safeguard their future from unrealistic and shallow minded wolves like Senator Clever Ikisikpo

It is because of Ikisikpo’s shallowness and lack of vision that the people and leaders of Ogbia Local Government rejected him as chairman, relegated him to a nobody despite being a then serving senator, and even denied him a second term to the senate. When he could no longer bear the rejection from the people and because he thought Jonathan was behind it, Ikisikpo decamped to the APC to run Jonathan down. Even though Ikisikpo belongs to the party in power now, he is still as unstable as ever and keeps crying over his self-inflicted wounds.

Since Ikisikpo has decided to become a sore loser even in victory, we need to ask him, is an oil bloc given to enrich an individual more valuable than a fully functional university which will secure the present and future of Bayelsa youths?

Senator Clever in trying to be clever by half reeled out all his efforts as a lawmaker but failed to point out one achievement! The reason is because there is none and Ogbia people can no longer be deceived.

Indeed Jonathan was an elephant who left giant footprints in Bayelsa, Niger Delta and Nigeria at large. A man who pioneered the developmental strides in Bayelsa and ensured that he governed the country as one indivisible entity which is seen via the projects across the states unlike the current President who rules the country based on his 97% and 5% principle, cannot and should not be ridiculed by a failed senator that is Ikisikpo.

We advise Senator Ikisikpo to seek relevance elsewhere rather than attempting to smear the name of president Jonathan because we will not allow history to be distorted by those who thrive on propaganda and outright falsehood.

Sign

Tony Ile

State Coordinator

Niger-Delta RoundTable