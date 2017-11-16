Senator Magnus Abe Joins Hon. Mpigi And Chidi, To Commend Gov. Wike.   

by Victoria Jumbo

You will recall that, two APC lawmakers; Hon. Barry Mpigi and Hon. Chidi Wiyioka lavishly commended Gov. Wike on his developmental strides in Rivers State, when the Rivers State House of Representatives Caucus visited the Governor in Port-Harcourt.

Just this morning, Senator Magnus Abe has commended this bold decision by the APC lawmakers. Magnus said;

” I was consulted by the House of Representatives Caucus (APC members) and I did not ONLY agree, I insisted that (APC) members honour the Governor “

Sen. Magnus affirmed, that the APC lawmakers told him about the visit and the need to commend Gov. Wike for what he is doing in Rivers State and he gladly endorsed it.

In this connection, I wish to crave the indulgence of the Governor, to extend similar invitation to Sen. Magnus Abe, and the other two Senators representing Rivers State.

It’s my sincere hope that the Senators wld honour the invitation and commend the Governor in same measure, if not more than the House of Representatives Caucus did. I like to see and hear political opponents commend themselves.

If it’s NOT broken; why fix it !!!