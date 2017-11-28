Tuesday , 28 November 2017
PIC.23. SENATE CHAMBER DURING THE INAUGURATION OF THE 8TH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY (9/6/15). 3023/9/6/2015/CH/BJO/NAN

Senate to invite service chiefs over boko haram resurgence.

November 28, 2017 Politics 16 Views

Terhemen Abua.
Due to the recent resurgence of boko haram deadly attacks in some Northeast states of Nigeria, and in a bid to check their excesses, the Senate, had Tuesday, said it would summon Service Chiefs to brief it, in a closed door session.
The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, moved the motion, when the Senate reconvened.
Ndume said, “The insurgency in the North East is resurfacing. If we need to invite the Security Chiefs to brief the Senate in a closed door session, I will formally move a motion at our next sitting” .
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, ruled that the issue would be discussed at another legislative day, where a final decision will be taken.
Credit: The Sun.
6 comments

  1. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    November 28, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    All u cowards has failed nigs…

    Reply
  2. Benbiafra Uche
    Benbiafra Uche
    November 28, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    This beautiful afternoon we invoke divine judgement against the kingdom of criminals and animals and savages from hell zoo called republic of terrorists Islamic foolani herdsmen zoo called nigeria, for the senseless killings of innocents Biafrans, deaths and destruction to one miserable darkness hell called Nigeria death’s and destruction to all the enemies of freedom and Biafrans, iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee iseeeeeeeeee oooooooooooooo

    Reply
  3. Sky Mayrock
    Sky Mayrock
    November 28, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    WHICH RESURGENCE? Did boko haram go anywhere?

    Reply
  4. Fred Festus
    Fred Festus
    November 28, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Is there need to invite when the menace has been technically defeated

    Reply
  5. Joseph-Daniel Ikpide
    Joseph-Daniel Ikpide
    November 28, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    That is another way of need money.

    Reply
  6. Unamba Norbert Ndubuisi
    Unamba Norbert Ndubuisi
    November 28, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Why? BH has been technically defeated.

    Reply

