Senate to invite service chiefs over boko haram resurgence.

Terhemen Abua.
Due to the recent resurgence of boko haram deadly attacks in some Northeast states of Nigeria, and in a bid to check their excesses, the Senate, had Tuesday, said it would summon Service Chiefs to brief it, in a closed door session.
The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, moved the motion, when the Senate reconvened.
Ndume said, “The insurgency in the North East is resurfacing. If we need to invite the Security Chiefs to brief the Senate in a closed door session, I will formally move a motion at our next sitting” .
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, ruled that the issue would be discussed at another legislative day, where a final decision will be taken.
Credit: The Sun.
WHICH RESURGENCE? Did boko haram go anywhere?
Is there need to invite when the menace has been technically defeated
That is another way of need money.
Why? BH has been technically defeated.