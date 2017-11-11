Senate charges INEC to conduct Anambra election without bias.

Terhemen Abua.

THE Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has charged the Commission to ensure transparency and credibility in the conduct of the November 18 Anambra State governorship election.

Chairman of the Committee, Suleiman Nafiz, who led members of the committee on a visit to Anambra State in connection with the election, warned against conducting an inconclusive election, saying INEC must ensure a credible exercise.

He said: “I want the leadership of INEC to ensure that Anambra governorship election is conclusive, free, fair and credible. This is necessary because the credibility of the Anambra governorship election will serve as a litmus test for the 2019 general elections, urging INEC to ensure level playing ground for all the political parties contesting the poll.

Appealing to politicians to ensure peace, Nazif further observed that the election should not be a “do-or-die affair,” stressing that their conduct and utterances before, during and after the poll should be guided by democratic principles.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, in the state Nkwachukwu Orji observed that the state was second in the country in terms of the collection of permanent voter’s cards, stressing that the collection of the cards would end on the 15th of this month.

He said the Commission would be deploying one card reader machine per voting point and field technical officers who would handle any challenges arising from the malfunctioning of the card readers.

Orji also reiterated the commitment of the Commission to conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable election to the people of the state.

credit:vanguard.