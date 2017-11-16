Security tightened in Anambra amidst IPOB threats.

Terhemen Abua.
Voters in Anambra state will Saturday, go to the polls to elect a new governor with security tight after a call from a pro – Biafran group for people to boycott the polls.
The result of Saturday’s election is unlikely to change anything politically at the national level but proceedings are being watched closely because of what analysts have said are “unprecedented ” measures to stop unrest.
Nigeria’s police said it is sending 26, 000 extra police officers, including counter -terrorism and bomb disposal specialists, sniffer and attack dogs.
Police said the measures were “to ensure adequate security and safety of lives and properties before, during and after the elections” adding that three surveillance helicopters will monitor proceedings from the air, while there will be 10 gunboats on the river Niger, plus 15 armoured personnel carriers and 303 patrol vehicles.
Police personnel deployed for the election are under strict instructions to be polite and civil but firm in the discharge of their duties and other responsibilities” , it added.
But the tactics are being seen as heavy – handed.
IPOB PRESS RELEASE
16th November, 2017
The highest decision making body of the
Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is the
Directorate of State (DOS) headquartered in
Germany and headed by Mazi Chika Edoziem,
under the supreme command and leadership of
Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the prophet of our time. We
the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People
of Biafra wish to state unequivocally to all and
sundry that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the indisputable
leader of IPOB and shall remain so until Biafra is
restored. Anybody entertaining or peddling
anything to the contrary is high on mind bending
drugs. Whether alive, dead or missing, the title of
supreme leader of IPOB will forever reside with
him. No other person will ever inherit that title. In
the unlikely event that he is no longer with us, the
position of the supreme leader of IPOB will be
retired and no other individual within or outside
the great family of IPOB will ever be addressed as
such.
It came to the knowledge of the decision making
body of this great worldwide organisation that
some faceless and unscrupulous individuals and
groups are fabricating and concocting lies against
our divinely ordained leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu
and the great IPOB family.
IPOB under the leadership of Onyendu Mazi
Nnamdi Kanu is still intact and he will forever
remain the leader and commander of the
Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB. No one has ever
thought of removing or replacing him and nobody
in their right mind will dare contemplate such. A
man that rejected unimaginable riches from the
Nigerian government, refused to be compromised
by the Igbo political class, lives a humble life in
his father’s house, with no regard for material
wealth, is worthy of praise not replacement,
especially at this critical time the Nigerian
military is holding him incommunicado. It smacks
of insensitivity of the highest order bothering on
madness for any faceless entity to have the
audacity to impugn the integrity of the only
upright honest leader in the whole of Biafraland
and Nigeria as a whole. Many ethnic nationalities
in Nigeria is today praying to produce an Nnamdi
Kanu that will fight selflessly for them. Most will
do literally anything to have such a respected and
loved leader.
Biafrans should be wary of certain shameless
individuals and groups who specialise in peddling
lies on the pages of Nigerian newspapers against
a noble organization like ours for peanuts they
hope to receive from their DSS handlers. IPOB
must continue in its God mandated pursuit of
freedom for Biafra no matter the level of
sponsored propaganda against us.
Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains the supreme
leader of IPOB irrespective of propaganda and
attacks making the rounds that he has been
sacked. it is unfortunate and surprising that some
Biafrans still don’t know that IPOB is under
immense media attack by the well resourced APC
media propaganda team headed by one Festus
Keyamo. Therefore, we must remain mentally
strong to prove to the whole world how
formidable and resilient we are at this moment in
our history. This is the time for IPOB family
members worldwide, including all the lovers of
freedom, to show the enemies of Biafra how
serious we are towards the cause for Biafra
independence.
The Nigerian government and her cabals are
disorganised and in one almighty mess because
of the order given by IPOB to the people of Biafra
to boycott every election in Biafraland starting
with this Anambra State governorship election
coming up on Saturday 18th November 2017. The
boycott of this election in Anambra State must be
accomplished to prove to the civilised nations of
the world that we are no longer interested in
anything concerning Nigeria, her government and
politics.
IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu
must maintain the stand to boycott every election
in Biafraland. The Nigerian government, having
been defeated by our superior argument, have
unedifyingly resorted to wasting huge sums of
money on sustained negative media attacks. This
new line of attack cannot alter our resolve to
boycott every election, particularly this one on
Saturday the 18th of November 2017.
We are fully aware that Nigerian government used
the unfounded and fabricated story of the sacking
of our leader to deflect our attention away from
organising resistance to the visit of Buhari the
arch genocidist. After we are done on Saturday in
Anambra State, Nigerian government and her
ruling corrupt cabal will understand how serious
and determined IPOB is towards the liberation of
our people.
We are almost at the door of freedom, no one can
stop or quench it. That is why Nigeria
government decided to use fabricated and
concocted lies against IPOB and our leader Mazi
Nnamdi Kanu. They have failed spectacularly as
they always do.
Signed
Mazi Chika Edoziem
Head of the Directorate of State of the Indigenous
people of Biafra
Amidst of. Rigging plans.
sit at home is the only way out
Fulani herdsmen are killing,how many were deployed???