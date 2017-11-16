Security tightened in Anambra amidst IPOB threats.

Terhemen Abua.

Voters in Anambra state will Saturday , go to the polls to elect a new governor with security tight after a call from a pro – Biafran group for people to boycott the polls.

The result of Saturday’s election is unlikely to change anything politically at the national level but proceedings are being watched closely because of what analysts have said are “unprecedented ” measures to stop unrest.

Nigeria’s police said it is sending 26, 000 extra police officers, including counter -terrorism and bomb disposal specialists, sniffer and attack dogs.

Police said the measures were “to ensure adequate security and safety of lives and properties before, during and after the elections” adding that three surveillance helicopters will monitor proceedings from the air, while there will be 10 gunboats on the river Niger, plus 15 armoured personnel carriers and 303 patrol vehicles.

Police personnel deployed for the election are under strict instructions to be polite and civil but firm in the discharge of their duties and other responsibilities” , it added.

But the tactics are being seen as heavy – handed.

credit: Punch