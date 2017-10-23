Sam Omatseye: The Political Trader

By Sam Ogabaidu

Sam Omatseye is a master essayist in the front row of those who sold us the myths and legends of Buhari’s unimpeachable honesty and unassailable intergrity.Now he has recanted and won’t let a day go by, without punching the president.Sam has a right to repent.No one knows when he encountered Pauline truth on the way to Abuja.But beating on the head of talakawas for being irretrievably sold out to Buhari when you are Tinubu’s ever faithful poddle doesn’t add up.Sam punches Tinubu’s governors with measured decorum and even fishes for excuses to justify their misgovernance.A case in point is Osun State.He was the lone voice crying in the wilderness to justify Aregbesola’s refusal to appoint commissioners twenty months after assumption of power.But Sam huffs and puffs and pours vitriol on the face of his enemies,you won’t buy them for a kobo.So I would not take Sam’s words to the bank.When he finds the voice to speak against injustice everywhere then he has manned up to his fine prose.A poet quipped in a famous couplet-I am his majesty’s dog at Kew

pray tell whose dog are you?Sam has been delivered from the opaque doctrine of Buharism but needs to be made whole to speak truth to all the gods of power in Nigeria.