Rivers Assembly Speaker Assures Lawyers of Support.

The speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly Rt Hon Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani has promised that his office would partner with lawyers in the state for better service delivery.

He gave this when executive of the Port Harcourt branch of the Nigeria Bar Association paid him a courtesy call yesterday 20/7/17.

He identified the significant role lawyers play in the sustenance of democracy in the country noting that partnering with them would benefit the society at large.

He said the effectiveness of the legislature depends more on the efficiency of its legal department and promised that the state assembly would equip, train, retrain and place their welfare as priority.

“for the legislators to act for the interest of the state, we believe that the lawyers who we think are more rational should play their role, so we would furnish that department very well, we would continue to work in an atmosphere of respect and their capacity would be enhanced by way of training and retraining”

Earlier, the chairman of the branch, Bar Omubo Frank Briggs said they embarked on the visit not only to solicit for partnership between the branch and the office of the speaker but to appeal for the welfare of lawyers working at the State Assembly.

He called on the assembly to involve them in most of the process of lawmaking such as public hearings “because through the public hearing, you can feel the pulse of the people, even when there are no public hearings, you can also invite us to seek our views and get our contributions on issues for the betterment of the society.