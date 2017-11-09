Thursday , 9 November 2017
Home / Politics / Rivers Assembly set to hold Public Hearing for Ken Poly

Rivers Assembly set to hold Public Hearing for Ken Poly

November 9, 2017 Politics 12 Views

The Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Education has fixed Wednesday November 15th, 2017 to conduct Public Hearing on the Kenule Beeson  Saro-Wiwa Bill 2017.
The Public Hearing, scheduled to hold at the State Assembly Auditorium, Moscow Road, 10am of the aforementioned date, will afford stakeholders in the educational sector as well as other interested members of the public, avenue to make contributions to the proposed law.
A statement signed by the Assembly House Committee Chairman on Education, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, stated that copies of the bill ‘ are available for collections in Room 057, First Floor, Assembly Complex. ‘
The statement further stated that for those who have memoranda  it ‘ should be submitted on or before Tuesday 14th November, 2017 to the same venue. ‘
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

PDP can’t crumble irrespective of APC harassment.   

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wish to draw attention of Nigerians to the continued harassment …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved