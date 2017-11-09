Rivers Assembly set to hold Public Hearing for Ken Poly

The Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Education has fixed Wednesday November 15th, 2017 to conduct Public Hearing on the Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Bill 2017.

The Public Hearing, scheduled to hold at the State Assembly Auditorium, Moscow Road, 10am of the aforementioned date, will afford stakeholders in the educational sector as well as other interested members of the public, avenue to make contributions to the proposed law.

A statement signed by the Assembly House Committee Chairman on Education, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, stated that copies of the bill ‘ are available for collections in Room 057, First Floor, Assembly Complex. ‘