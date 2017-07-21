Restructuring: APC acting as if it’s greater than Nigeria – Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose, has chided the All Progressives Congress for constituting a committee for the restructuring of Nigeria.

Saying that the party was acting as if it is greater than Nigeria and its people, the governor described the setting up of the committee as “the peak of the party’s display of ego and contempt for Nigerians.”

Fayose, who spoke on Friday , through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, accused the APC of behaving as if Nigeria was its personal property.

“It is hypocritical and funny that the same APC, which shunned the 2014 National Conference and made sure that its government did not implement the conference report is now setting up committee on restructuring of the country.

“It is even more laughable that the APC which made restructuring part of its manifesto needed to wait for Nigerians to agitate for restructuring before setting up committee on it.”

Fayose said that the current structure of the country is “unbalanced, unjust and over-centralised,” adding that the 2014 National Conference report should rather be adopted and implemented by the APC-led federal government instead of the APC embarking on a wild goose chase.