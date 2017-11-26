RESOLUTIONS OF THE WORKING COMMITTEE OF ATM019 AFTER AN EMERGENCY EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEETING HELD ON THE 24TH NOVEMBER 2017.

I Honourable Hussaini Ahmadu Har on behalf of the Working committee of Atiku Transformation Movement (ATM019) wishes to dissociate ourselves from anything to do with Atiku Abubakar’s defection to PDP, as his erstwhile loyalists and supporters we owe our loyalty to the APC first before individuals. It was on records that in the recent months we supported Atiku and his 2019 ambition because we shares the same party affiliation on one hand and being from Adamawa state on the other, his defection to another political party has obviously changed our earlier stands hence remain supportive, prayerful and be part of President Buhari’s agenda of consolidation from Federal down to state and local government level under APC led administration.

In order to further set the records straight, we are independent and free citizens of Nigeria in search for good governance, that’s why we spent our huge resources, energy and time to form ATM019 without any contribution from Atiku or any other politician, and it is this independence and freedom that gave us the ample opportunity to dissociate ourselves from Atiku and his defection to PDP.

On this note, ATM019 and her structures has on this day decided to make bold to say WE ARE APC, we are fully loyal to APC and our unflinching support to the party and its political leaders from Councilors to President BUHARI non negotiatible.

Safe journey on your way to a new party as we converge next week to deliberate on the next line of action.

Signed

Hon Hussaini Ahmadu Har

TAFIDA CIKA SORO ADAMAWA HAKIMIN YOLA.

National Coordinator of defunct ATM019.