Thursday , 19 October 2017
Home / Politics / Reps urge FG to procure arms for FRSC

Reps urge FG to procure arms for FRSC

October 19, 2017 Politics 23 Views

Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday said that in a bid to effectively carry out their responsibilities of saving lives, officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) should bear arms.
The Green Chamber noted the increasing cases of violent attacks, harassment and intimidation of personnel and offices of the FRSC by highly placed individuals, motorists and hoodlums across the country, particularly in Zamfara, Jigawa, Abia and the Lagos States.
The members noted that from 2015 to date, there have been 149 cases of attacks on personnel and 201 cases of damage to properties and equipment of the Commission.
They, therefore, urged the Federal Government to facilitate the procurement of arms and ammunition for officers of the FRSC.
The resolution of the House was sequel to the passage of a motion by Hon. Solomon Maren titled: “Need to Curb Incessant Attacks on Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)”.
Maren while moving the motion noted that despite Section 19 of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 which stipulates that personnel of the Commission who are exposed to high risk in the enforcement of the provisions of this Act, shall have same powers, authorities and privileges, including power to bear arms, as are granted by law to members of the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Government has not provided Road Safety officers with arms to enable them protect themselves in the course of performing their duties.
He expressed concern that the United Nation’s Declaration on Reduction of Road Accidents by fifty (50) percent by year 2020 may not be achieved by Nigeria if the attacks are not urgently curbed.
The lawmaker said in order to avoid the attacks, Road Safety officers stay off the roads, particularly at night and that motorists are taking advantage of the situation to breach traffic regulations, which often lead to accidents.
“Officers sometimes discover offensive weapons in vehicles during routine operations on highways but are incapable of challenging occupants of such vehicles as they lack the capacity to protect themselves from any attack that could arise,” he said.
When he Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara called for a vote on the motion, it was passed without dissent.
The House subsequently mandated the Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission to investigate cases of attacks on personnel of the FRSC and also ensure implementation of the resolution to armed the officials.
The committee is to report back within four weeks for further legislative action
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

500 Emohua APC members  defection to PDP 

Over 500 All Progressives Congress (APC) members from Wards 13 and 14 of Emohua Local …

13 comments

  1. Eze Eric Mark
    Eze Eric Mark
    October 19, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Madness

    Reply
  2. Dico Imoh Dico
    Dico Imoh Dico
    October 19, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Foolish people

    Reply
  3. Dico Imoh Dico
    Dico Imoh Dico
    October 19, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Even lastma need guns also.. this evening idiots are useless

    Reply
  4. Heinz Hephy
    Heinz Hephy
    October 19, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Road Safety Marshall don’t need arm, they request for arm back up from a nearby police station

    Reply
  5. Shuayb Saleh
    Shuayb Saleh
    October 19, 2017 at 10:48 am

    2 shoot passengers and drivers?

    Reply
  6. Andrew Igbokwe
    Andrew Igbokwe
    October 19, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Pure madness with salt ..

    Reply
  7. Oluoha Chukwudi
    Oluoha Chukwudi
    October 19, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Wrong move!

    Reply
  8. Andrew Igbokwe
    Andrew Igbokwe
    October 19, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Arms for what …….

    Reply
  9. Ezenwa Godwin
    Ezenwa Godwin
    October 19, 2017 at 11:32 am

    What’s the real essence of FRSC bearing arms mostly in this economic down turn. It also means more deaths on our roads because they must exhibit black man’s aptness for which we are known. I mean they have no need for arms.

    Reply
  10. Francis Anaekwe Abuchi
    Francis Anaekwe Abuchi
    October 19, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Them don’t need arms oooooh

    Reply
  11. Agbo Monday
    Agbo Monday
    October 19, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Na that one go stop recession and poverty? Una no get work, make una theif money comot there

    Reply
  12. Agbo Monday
    Agbo Monday
    October 19, 2017 at 11:59 am

    una no get work, just wasting nigeria money for nothing, and allowing poverty killing people’s, u will not hear them talk about governors owning salaries, useless pples

    Reply
  13. Chibuike Nwaejike
    Chibuike Nwaejike
    October 19, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    All of Us need Gun(Egbe) ooooooooooo

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved