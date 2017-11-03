Friday , 3 November 2017
RE: CAN denies endorsing Fayose for President

November 3, 2017

Our attention has been drawn to news report with the above title, and we wish to thank the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle for acknowledging that there was indeed a letter written to the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose by the CAN National General Secretary, Rev Musa Asake in which the statement credited to CAN was made.
We are also glad that the CAN President acknowledged that Governor Fayose is respectable and qualified to contest for the President of Nigeria, and we appreciate the goodwill and prayers of CAN.
Governor Fayose holds CAN in very high esteem and will continue to rely on prayers from the association and its members to further his dream of leading Nigeria and making it a country that we will all be proud of.
Lere Olayinka
SA (Public Communications and New Media)
3 comments

  1. Suleiman M Suleiman
    Suleiman M Suleiman
    November 3, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    😂Otondo

    Reply
  2. Henry Anselm
    Henry Anselm
    November 3, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Even at that, a half Fayose President worth more than millions of what we are having today as a President

    Reply
  3. Orji Fortune Nice
    Orji Fortune Nice
    November 3, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Did CAN endorse buhari during his time

    Reply

