RE: CAN denies endorsing Fayose for President

Our attention has been drawn to news report with the above title, and we wish to thank the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle for acknowledging that there was indeed a letter written to the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose by the CAN National General Secretary, Rev Musa Asake in which the statement credited to CAN was made.

We are also glad that the CAN President acknowledged that Governor Fayose is respectable and qualified to contest for the President of Nigeria, and we appreciate the goodwill and prayers of CAN.

Governor Fayose holds CAN in very high esteem and will continue to rely on prayers from the association and its members to further his dream of leading Nigeria and making it a country that we will all be proud of.

Lere Olayinka

SA (Public Communications and New Media)