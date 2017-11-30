Rabiu Kwankwaso has given his supporters the go-ahead to dump APC – Nephew claims

– Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has given the go-ahead to his supporters to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC)

– This was made known by his nephew, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso

– The supporters have reportedly been given the go ahead to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has given the go-ahead to his supporters to dump the All Progressives Congress. This was made known by his nephew, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, even as there have been rumours of Kwankwanso’s likely resignation from the APC.

Iliyasu Kwankwaso, who is the present commissioner for special duties in Kano state, told Daily Trust that Kwankwaso was ready to decamp to the PDP for the actualisation of his presidential ambition since he could not achieve it in the APC.

Kwankwaso is one of Nigeria’s foremost influential politicians.

Media reports had that big wigs in the PDP were mounting pressure on the former governor to decamp. According to Iliyasu Kwankwaso, the senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, had already asked his supporters to join the PDP.

His words: “Already, he has given the go-ahead to his supporters to join the PDP in Kano state so that they can contest in the forthcoming local government election in the state. “But what I can assure him is that the APC will win all the 44 local governments because of the growing supporters’ base of Governor Ganduje.

“It was because of Kwankwaso that the chairman of the PDP was thrown out of office because they wanted to hand over the party structures to him ahead of his defection.

“They want to use red caps to cause confusion during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit next month. We will not allow that because Kano people are for Buhari all the time.”

Meanwhile, a political strategist, Dr Abbati Bako, has said that only former vice president Atiku Abubakar possesses the political sagacity, exposure and wherewithal to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

According to him, the failure of President Buhari to fulfil his campaign promises to Nigerians had brightened the chances of Atiku and the opposition to clinch power in 2019.