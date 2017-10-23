PRESS STATEMENT RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT DEDICATES FISCAL INDEX AWARD TO RIVERS PEOPLE …

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS

promises better days ahead

Rivers State Government says she will dedicate the Budgit Nigeria Fiscal Sustainability Index Award to the good people of Rivers State who have continued to believe and support the Nyesom Wike administration in the State despite distractions from some quarters.

Consequently, the state will take advantage of this high profile endorsement and pursue better economic well-being and prosperity for the good of the people of Rivers State.

This was made known today in a press statement in Port Harcourt by the Commissioner for Information and Communications Barr Emma Okah.

According to Okah, this prime financial viability report makes Rivers State a beautiful bride in terms of investment opportunities and economic collaborations with the private sector actors who desire credible investment destinations in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“The financial Sustainability index report which places Rivers State first among all the states in Nigeria is not an end in itself but a robust signal that those who do business in Rivers State are assured of sound financial reputation which will guarantee profitability, Okah said, noting that the 2017 Golden Jubilee budget of the State with higher capital expenditure ratio over recurrent is a wise decision.

“The State therefore welcomes investors to do business in Rivers State as pre-conditions for investments in the State have been made more flexible and easier.

Emma Okah

Commissioner of Information and Communications