Press Statement Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah Joins World Leaders To Commend Gov Wike’s Brilliant Appearance At Chatham House

-Says His Presentation Opens Up OpportunitiesForForeign, Local Investors In Rivers State

…Welcomes Gov Wike Back To PH

The Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah has joined other world leaders in commending the comportment and brilliant presentation by the State Governor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, otherwise known as Chatham House in London.

Bro Obuah stated that the benefits of Gov Wike’s presentation to the people of Rivers State and indeed South-South Nigeria could not be overemphasized, noting that Gov Wike’s invitation by the Chatham House as well as his glowing and excellent presentation and interaction with policy makers, development experts, International Journalists, businessmen and captains of industry in London, have opened up limitless opportunities for prospective foreign and local business investors in the State.

The PDP Chairman said former British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Gozney, who was the moderator of the interaction at the Chatham House, was on point, as he commended Gov Wike for his eloquent presentation on the state of affairs in Nigeria and taking on the issues.

He said the topic “Defining Development for Rivers State And Steps To Sustainable Implementation,” which the Governor spoke on, was apt and also not an unfamiliar subject to him, as he demonstrated clear understanding of the issues by giving accurate background facts, and further ex-rayed the path to development in the State, which include restoration of good governance, bridging the huge infrastructural gap, human capital development and keeping Rivers State safe and secure.

According to Bro Obuah, the explanation by the Governor on the limitations of the taxing powers of the State government, inequitable revenue allocation system, systematic neglect of the State by the federal government and the centralization and politicization of securityare also enough points to draw attention to the state of affairs in Rivers State, thereby attracting desired response by the International community in ensuring that the proper thing is done in the State.

He noted that when the enabling environment is achieved, business activities will be at its peak and the citizenry will benefit immensely.

Bro Obuah therefore, called on people of the State to remain supportive of the Gov Wike administration in the State, assuring that the Governor will not rest on his oars in giving the best of development and good governance to the people of Rivers State, while welcoming Governor Wike back to Port Harcourt, the PDP Chairman reiterates the commitment of the party in giving an unflinching support to Gov Wike to deliver on his promises and even more to the people.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.