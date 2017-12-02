PRESS STATEMENT BY CONCERNED PDP NORTHERN YOUTH STAKE HOLDERS (PDP LIKE MINDS)

Various groups and contending interests are jostling for vantage positions ahead of the National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party coming up on 9 Dec. 2017.

The latest most obnoxious and objectionable plot is by some party Members from the North who have purportedly micro-zoned the National Chairmanship of the Party to the South-West in a bid to accord undue advantage to a preferred aspirant.

This is contrary to the agreed arrangement of the Party which has at no time been changed. This group of people lacks any authority or voice to speak on behalf of the North as a homogeneous entity and is therefore on its own.

Their action is hereby rejected and totally condemned. Majority of Members from the North dissociate themselves from this misadventure which potents unintended consequences if left unchallenged.

It is a slap on the face and an insult on the face of Southern Nigerian Politicians/Leaders that few Members from the North can sit down and determine who to elect.

While rejecting micro-zoning we affirm our belief in the sanctity of the larger, more inclusive arrangement which gave Southern Nigeria the position of National Chairman Of our great Party.

Party Members from the North pledge to support only a free and fair process where a new National Chairman will emerge regardless of which place he comes, so long as he is from any of the States that make up Southern Nigeria.

This decision is to forestall a situation where the action under scrutiny is used to deny certain section a shot at the offices as currently zoned through a dubious and undemocratic means of micro-zoning.

Finally, if the Party must reinvent itself as the true vanguard of democracy in Nigeria, it should not allow certain elements to hijack and abuse due process in the upcoming National Convention as this will only amount to going back to an inglorious past that we’ll rather forget.

SIGNED

H.E Umaru Fintiri – Former Acting Governor, Former speaker Adamawa state

Hon. Sani Kutigi

Hon. Mohammed Imam – 2015 Borno state PDP Governorship Candidate