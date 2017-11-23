PLATEAU COMMISSIONER CHALLENGES PRINCIPALS TO FISH OUT UNQUALIFIED TEACHERS IN THEIR SCHOOLS

Plateau state commissioner for secondary education, Joseph Mairiga has challenged principals of public schools to support government in fishing out unqualified teachers.

The commissioner stated this when he received delegates of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of secondary schools ANCOPSS north central in his office at Joseph Gomwalk secretariat in Jos.

The All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of secondary schools from north central zone includes Plateau, Nassarawa, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, F.C.T and Niger states.

Receiving the delegates, the commissioner for secondary education, Joseph Mairiga commended ANCOPSS for choosing Plateau state for their 2017 annual meeting.

He said Governor Simon Lalong is committed towards improving the quality of education in the state and called on them to continue to support policies and programs of the present administration.

Earlier, chairman north central zone of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of secondary schools, Olusegun Obifare said they were in the commissioner’s office to inform him of their 2017 mandatory continuing professional training holding in the state.

The chairman appreciated Plateau state government for the warm reception and promised to do their best to improve the quality of education on the Plateau.

The delegates had earlier commiserated with the commissioner over on armed robbery attack on him and member representing Mikang in the Plateau state house assembly last week along Zomo, Gidan Adamu on Shendam road