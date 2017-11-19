Sunday , 19 November 2017
PEOPLE THAT TOOK RISKS FOR APC ARE HAUNTED IN RIVERS – ABE

November 19, 2017

The senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has expressed regrets that people who risks their lives for the sake of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State are being haunted.
He said the reason for the ugly development followed the decision of such persons to express their opinion on things they believe are for the best interest of the APC in the state.
Abe spoke on Saturday during the burial of a chieftain of the party, late Chief Idawari Monday Pikibo Dickson, at Omelema in Abua Central, Abua/Odual local government area of the state.
The senator said, People who had taken all the risks to keep APC in Rivers State, today, they are being discriminated against, they are being haunted, they are being “starved”. Why? Because they dare to open their mouth to say what they think is the best for the party.”
Abe, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, commended members of the APC for turning out en-masse for the burial of Dickson, who he said made sacrifices for the sustenance of the party.
He said, “So, when they are doing something, I am always happy to see some of us who remember their sacrifice, who remembered their contribution, who remembered their commitment to this party; that we come out to honour them and support them. I think that is how to belong to a party.
“I thank everybody who came to support this family today and pray that the day you will need people, God will provide people for you in quantum in Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Parry Saroh Benson
Spokesperson to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe
November 19, 2017
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

28 comments

  1. Obaino D Tempoka
    Obaino D Tempoka
    November 19, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Let them die also not just hunted, Anybody supporting APC deserves to die.

    Reply
  2. Alkali Dogo
    Alkali Dogo
    November 19, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Wike is the most dangerous governor.

    Reply
  3. Prince Anayochukwu Ohaja
    Prince Anayochukwu Ohaja
    November 19, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    now na morning… keep talking

    Reply
  4. Emmanuel Onuche
    Emmanuel Onuche
    November 19, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Wike is a best Governor

    Reply
  5. Ojukwu Chima
    Ojukwu Chima
    November 19, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    What’s he saying 🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂

    Reply
  6. Amechi Ezekiel
    Amechi Ezekiel
    November 19, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    U have not seen anything yet!

    Reply
    Reply
  16. Alenju Kattey
    Alenju Kattey
    November 19, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Cos APC was evil so we rejected everything it stands for

    Reply
  17. Ahamefule Stephen
    Ahamefule Stephen
    November 19, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    So far amaechi has fail to organize money sharing for you guys.he is busy sleeping with northern women,celebrating at difference marriages in north.only come home to make problems.

    Reply

