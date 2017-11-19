PEOPLE THAT TOOK RISKS FOR APC ARE HAUNTED IN RIVERS – ABE

The senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has expressed regrets that people who risks their lives for the sake of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State are being haunted.
He said the reason for the ugly development followed the decision of such persons to express their opinion on things they believe are for the best interest of the APC in the state.
Abe spoke on Saturday during the burial of a chieftain of the party, late Chief Idawari Monday Pikibo Dickson, at Omelema in Abua Central, Abua/Odual local government area of the state.
The senator said, People who had taken all the risks to keep APC in Rivers State, today, they are being discriminated against, they are being haunted, they are being “starved”. Why? Because they dare to open their mouth to say what they think is the best for the party.”
Abe, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, commended members of the APC for turning out en-masse for the burial of Dickson, who he said made sacrifices for the sustenance of the party.
He said, “So, when they are doing something, I am always happy to see some of us who remember their sacrifice, who remembered their contribution, who remembered their commitment to this party; that we come out to honour them and support them. I think that is how to belong to a party.
“I thank everybody who came to support this family today and pray that the day you will need people, God will provide people for you in quantum in Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Parry Saroh Benson
Spokesperson to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe
November 19, 2017
Let them die also not just hunted, Anybody supporting APC deserves to die.
Wike is the most dangerous governor.
Aboki dead brain.anus reasoning.
After mating with all the cows you escort, you begin to reason like them. Aboki dead brain.
Are you sure you understand Abe at all? He is referring to a demon within his party, not Wike.
now na morning… keep talking
Wike is a best Governor
What’s he saying 🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂
U have not seen anything yet!
Amaechi never show you his true colour. Alow him to do what ever he want or he wil fight you oo. Stop talking
Who is ameachi
One shamless man from Ubima
Before you comment,think first. It was Amaechi who took him from one position to another,i expect total loyalty from Abe.
Uzoma, so that wil make him not to say his mind when things are going wrong in the party?. Mind u, he decided to move with Amaechi, he did not carry him to APC
What did Ameachi do to Peter Odili family that took him from dust bin?, gratitude or INGRATITUDE?
Peterson my brother what do you want me to say na?. My people use to say any body that uses cutlass on people will never allow you to pass his back with cutlass. He Amaechi knows what he is afraid of
Untill u bluid that unity school in Gokana befor u can be at peace
Una never see anything. This is just the begining.
Pls let Abe decamp back to pdp lest have rest
U dat killed pdp members in ogoni
What a violent people. And you want development. Go and ask north east how far.
apc/buhari are anti progress dey want rivers state be like northeastern states
Cos APC was evil so we rejected everything it stands for
So far amaechi has fail to organize money sharing for you guys.he is busy sleeping with northern women,celebrating at difference marriages in north.only come home to make problems.